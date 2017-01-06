REBECCA TRAYNOR: Charity benefits from family’s support

ON June 15, 2015 the lives of Jade Elliott, Jodie Elliott and Nikolaos Cheetham were turned upside down by the death of their mother Julie Corben, 55, who died riding her beloved Harley Davidson in Fareham.

To celebrate her life, as well as her birthday on November 17, the family celebrated in style by holding a charity event at Fareham Working Mens Club in aid of BRAKE.

The family wanted to give something back to the road safety charity for all the support they had given them.

There was a DJ, face-painting, cakes, an auction and a raffle. More than £1,000 was raised for BRAKE.

During the evening Jodie and Jade thanked everyone for coming and for their support over the previous 17 months.

Every day on UK roads five people die and more than 60 are seriously injured causing needless loss of life and terrible suffering.

That’s five families every day who suffer the heartache of a loved one not coming home.

BRAKE works to stop these tragedies and support the people left bereaved and injured.

They also work to end danger, threat and pollution from traffic that blights communities and affects families across the UK. The work that BRAKE does includes running a helpline and providing support to help bereaved and seriously injured road crash victims cope with their grief along with dealing with bewildering practical matters and access help they need.

They also co-ordinate a National Road Safety Week campaign every November.

BRAKE also campaigns for more road safety policies and promotes greater public awareness of road safety and also works with schools to provide both road safety advice, educational support.

How your money can help:

n £10 enables BRAKE to provide a free picture book to a young child who has been bereaved in a road crash to help them and their family cope with the loss.

n £150 enables BRAKE to run training courses for up to 20 volunteers to by running road safety workshops for young people in their communities.

n £1,000 pays for 100 schools to receive BRAKE resources to teach life-saving road safety lessons to primary school children.

To donate go to brake.org.uk.

Elaine Dorey, 63, of Westcroft Road, Gosport, has pleaded not guilty to causing the death of Julie Corben by careless driving.

The case has been adjourned until July 17.