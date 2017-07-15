Residents annoyed at plans for ‘noisy’ machinery plant metres from their homes

Residents are annoyed over a planning application for a ‘noisy’ machinery plant near their homes.

The building is a soil screening and washing facility near to Pegham Industrial Estate in Knowle on Lavey’s Lane proposed by waste management company, Minerals and Waste.

For the last three weeks locals have been voicing their concerns to Hampshire County Council about increased traffic on surrounding roads and the noise from machinery.

Sam Dockerill, a resident on Lavey’s Lane and 10 metres away from the proposed development, said:

‘The applicant drives past my gate to his offices just up the lane past my house most days, yet in all the time he has been planning his development he has never once seen fit to consult with us on it.’

A noise assessment carried out as part of the planning application estimated the equipment would create 86 decibels of noise which is equivalent to a jet aircraft flying over at 1000 feet.

Sam added: ‘I am very concerned about this planning application and the noise from the facility will mean I will have no quality of life.’

Pauline McIntosh, whose elderly parents have lived in Titchfield Lane for over 30 years, said: ‘This is a quiet country lane used by cyclists, horse riders, walkers. and the golf players of Wickham Golf Club. It is a haven for wildlife.

‘We now find ourselves with only a short time to protest.’

There have been more than 30 public objections and consultation comments from residents..

Jacob Hoare, director at Minerals and Waste is the applicant for the planning permission of the soil washing facility.

In a statement he said: We submitted a planning application in April 2017 for a soil screening and washing plant at Pegham Industrial Estate.

The plant will recycle 100,000 tonnes per year of soil excavated from local construction sites in to recycled aggregates.’

In regards to the outrage of residents, Jacob said: ‘We were not trying to keep it quiet, I have spoken to businesses on the nearby industrial estate about the application so we are not trying to conceal anything.

‘In hindsight, we should have tried to engage with the locals more and we are trying to remedy that now and discussing their concerns.

‘I am quite prepared to withdraw this application and it will cost me and take more time.’

The public consultation concludes on July 18 and a decision is expected later this year.