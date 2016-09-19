Residents reminded to take part in survey on anti-begging order

RESIDENTS are being reminded to share their thoughts on proposals that would provide extra powers to the police and authorised officers to tackle anti-social behaviour.

Fareham Borough Council is holding a consultation into plans to introduce a Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO) for Fareham town centre, which would lead to those breaching the rules given fines.

Members of the public are urged to give their thoughts on the plans, which were prompted by the local authority after a recent increase in reports of street-drinking, drug-taking, begging and other acts of anti-social behaviour, notably in the West Street area.

PSPOs, which have been implemented in Southampton and Oxford, would mostly be used by police community support officers (PCSO) and the council claims they would only be used on a last-resort basis.

Councillor Trevor Cartwright, deputy leader of the borough council, said: ‘We want to keep Fareham town centre a safe and enjoyable place to live, work and visit.

‘A PSPO is one of a number of options we are proposing to help us do this and we would like anyone with an interest to have their say.’

An officer can issue a person breaking the order with a fine of up to £100 and if a person continues to ignore the rules they may receive a fine of £1,000.

For further information on PSPOs and to take part in the consultation, head to fareham.gov.uk/consultations and take part in the survey before Tuesday, September 27.