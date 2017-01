RESURFACING work on the M27’s westbound carriageway will continue until next Friday.

Highways England is resurfacing the road from Junction 10 to Junction 9 overnight between 9pm and 6am during the week from Monday to Friday.

A diversion will be in place via Wickham, the A334, Curdridge, Botley and Hedge End.

Resurfacing on the eastbound carriageway from Junction 7 to Junction 8 will take place from Monday to Wednesday with the section closed between 10pm and 6am for the work.