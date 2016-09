A TRANSPORTER and van have crashed, forcing police to shut part of a road in Fareham.

Witnesses said the crash happened at around 10am in Wallington Way.

The lorry is being recovered in Wallington Way, Fareham.

Ros Gautrey, 66, of Portchester, was joining the roundabout when she saw the crash.

She said: 'It's a big transporter for cars but without the cars and the top is split and squashed all over the road.

'I don't think anybody has been hurt.'

Police are at the scene.

Around 200m of the road has been shut.