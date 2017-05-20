RSPCA seize one ‘emaciated’ colt at Wickham Horse Fair as inspector says 10 others in ‘poor’ condition

ANIMAL welfare charity the RSPCA has taken an ‘emaciated’ young colt into its possession at Wickham Horse Fair.

Hundreds of travellers were in the historic market town today for the annual festival.

It was suffering so we’ve removed it from the fair Chief inspector Paul Williams

But RSPCA chief inspector Paul Williams said despite the vast majority of animals being in good condition, some were not.

He told The News: ‘This afternoon was very busy.

‘We had to ask the traveller community to remove 10 horses from show or sale because they were quite poor and we had to remove one from the owner cause it was emaciated.

‘In previous years the horses have always been very good.

‘The majority of them at the fair today were.

‘It was just a couple of individuals brought poor stock down trying to take the opportunity to sell them.

‘They were given the appropriate animal welfare advice.

‘The one that was really poor was only a youngster.

‘It was suffering so we’ve removed it from the fair, we took it into our possession.

‘We might follow that through to potential prosecution.’

During the day, dozens of horses took centre stage in the flash lane, with riders showing off their skills.

A number of roads have been closed today and will not re-open until this evening.