Sailors pound naval base tarmac

RUNNERS at a naval training base laced up their trainers to compete for the chance to take part in a regional championship today.

A total of 140 competitors from across HMS Collingwood took part in a 3.5 mile race around the base last week for the chance to represent it at the Eastern Region Cross Country Championships at Browndown, Gosport today.

Leading Physical Trainer (LPT) Daniel Appleby took the runners on a vigorous training warm-up before the sailors pounded the tarmac around the establishment.

Commander Thomas Tredray started the race and after completing the run, the winners across four categories won HMS Collingwood cross country hoodies.

LPT Appleby said: ‘All 140 of the runners thoroughly enjoyed the event and we can only hope the sport will grow in the navy.’

The base’s top 20 runners are to compete in today’s championships.