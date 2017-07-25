Salon worker is youngest to receive master award

A HAIR and beauty salon in Fareham has been awarded its third Master Colourist trophy.

The accolade was presented by Goldwell, an international styling and hair care organisation.

Kate Preston Salon’s youngest stylist Jenny Cornish has just completed her master colourist course. Jenny is the third employee to have received the award and the youngest to win, following owner Kate and director stylist Claire Rossiter.

Jenny said: ‘Having worked at Kate Preston for three years, I was lucky enough to be the youngest stylist within the salon to be offered the opportunity to undertake the course in London at Goldwell HQ. I can’t thank the salon enough for this amazing opportunity.’

The course involved six weeks of intense training before the entrants were asked to complete two exams. Jenny said: ‘I came on the course to challenge and push myself out of my comfort zone which is definitely what I did and was delighted when I heard that I had passed. To end the six weeks we celebrated as a team with champagne and no one wanted it to end!’

‘I’m excited to carry on working at Kate Preston’s so that I can put all of my new skills and ideas into practice.’