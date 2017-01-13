Sarisbury cemetery set to expand with hundreds of new burial plots

HUNDREDS of burial plots are set to be built as a cemetery faces expansion, The News can reveal.

Proposals are being developed by Fareham Borough Council that would see Holly Hill Cemetery in Sarisbury Green expanded with 300 more burial plots.

The move comes as plans to build a 500-plot cemetery next to the Coldeast development stalled and were then shelved due to concerns about the land.

Councillor Sean Woodward, leader of the borough council, said that the new plans are in response to a clamour from residents in Fareham’s western wards for a burial site closer to home.

The cemetery in Barnes Lane and St Paul’s Cemetery on the corner of Bridge Street have both been full for years.

Cllr Woodward said: ‘For years we have been looking to bring forward more burial plots in the western wards.

‘People are having to drive over to Fareham in order to see their loved ones, so having more plots at Holly Hill has become a necessity for us.

‘I still get many calls from residents asking for more plots.’

He added that the council’s executive are set to look over the proposals at a meeting next month and that preparatory work could begin this year if the plans are approved.

Residents nearby did not object to the proposals but some asked whether it was practical in the long run.

Richard Mackenzie, of Sherwood Gardens, Sarisbury Green, said: ‘It seems a bit of a waste of time to me as 300 plots are not going to last long at all are they? They will be gone instantly as it is not a lot at all.’

Andy Wyld, also of Sherwood Gardens added: ‘I don’t oppose developing the plot because it needs to be done doesn’t it? I would think that more cremation plots would be needed as well though.’

Philip Aldridge, also of Sherwood Gardens said: ‘I can see why they would bring it forward for an extension as it will be much closer for people in the area.

‘It makes it easier for families as well so I guess it is probably a good thing in the scheme of things.’