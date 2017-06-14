School award is bee-rilliant

A HAMPSHIRE school has been rewarded for its environmental efforts by winning the Better Energy School Awards.

Wicor Primary in Portchester was crowned regional champion for its project Keeping the Buzz at Wicor, which sets out to preserve bee hives.

It was rewarded with a £1,000 cheque towards school funds and a trip to London Zoo at the National Awards ceremony.

The awards are nationwide and aim to generate interest in the environment.

Teacher Alison Nash said: ‘We’re delighted that the Better Energy School Awards have recognised our work with wild and honey bees.

‘Our award will enable us to continue to extend and enrich the children’s learning about this precious creature.’