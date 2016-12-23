School’s production goes down a storm

A PRIMARY school production filled theatre seats for three consecutive nights as youngsters performed Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Joseph and the Amazing Technicolored Dreamcoat.

Over 300 pupils from Hook-with-Warsash CofE Academy were involved in the production with Year 6 pupils taking the lead roles at Ferneham Hall.

Year 6 was supported by the choir consisting of children from Years 3, 4 and 5. Younger pupils were also invited on stage to perform some Egyptian-style moves during the Pharoah’s song.

The children were accompanied by the school band made up of teachers, governors and former pupils.

Joseph was played by Year 6 pupil Daniel Mills, who learnt all of the songs off by heart and was word-perfect all three nights.

Headteacher Sara Willoughby said: ‘The school’s performance was truly remarkable. I am normally racing about backstage putting on microphones but I was able to watch at the front and the overall effect of the show was breathtaking.

‘The children sang their hearts out and their energy was inspiring. The show is a true example of team work as members of staff and children throughout the school work together to make it a success.

‘I’d like to thank everyone for their support. Not many children get the opportunity to perform on a real stage like this and it is the hard work of all the staff and children that makes such a wonderful opportunity happen.’