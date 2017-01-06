Schoolchildren wow the audience with top show

PUPILS performed a ‘remarkable’ version of a West End show in front of a sold-out theatre.

The talented youngsters from Hook-with-Warsash C of E Academy, Warsash, filled theatre seats at Ferneham Hall for three consecutive nights as they performed Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat.

More than 300 pupils were involved in the production with Year 6 pupils taking the lead roles.

Year 6 was supported by the choir consisting of children from Years 3, 4 and 5.

Pupils from Year 1 and 2 were also invited on stage to join in with singing and to perform some Egyptian-style moves during the Pharoah’s song.

Headteacher Sara Willoughby said: ‘The school’s performance of Joseph and the Technicolour Dreamcoat was truly remarkable.

‘I am normally racing about backstage putting on microphones but I was able to watch at the front this time and the overall effect of the show was breathtaking.

‘The children sang their hearts out and their energy was inspiring.

‘The show really is a true example of team work as members of staff and children throughout the school work together to make it such a success.

‘I would like to thank everyone – parents, children and staff for their support.

‘Not many children get the opportunity to perform on a real stage like this and it is the hard work and dedication of all the staff and children that makes such a wonderful opportunity happen.’

The children were accompanied by the school band which consisted of Year 3 teacher Judy Meads on piano, Martin Macbeath on bass guitar, Simon Lowes, a school governor, on drums, teacher Sarah Thorne on violin, Ethan Childs on trumpet and Alex Kimish playing the saxophone and clarinet.

Both Ethan and Alex are ex-pupils of the school and were invited back to help with the school’s all singing and dancing production.

Joseph was played by Year 6 pupil Daniel Mills who learnt all of the songs by heart.