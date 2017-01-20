Scouts and earthquake victims helped by Lions

MORE than £2,000 was raised for good causes – thanks to Father Christmas.

Volunteers from Fareham Lions Club took a sleigh through the streets of the town and to supermarkets and shopping precincts where generous members of the public filled collection buckets.

Now all the money raised – £2,200 – will go to a range of organisations and individuals in the Fareham area who are in need of help. Some will also go to support Lions’ international projects.

Rob Armstrong-Collett, the president of Fareham Lions Club, said: ‘The Christmas sleigh collection was fantastic.

‘We met so many people excited to see the sleigh and meet Santa, and we were very pleased to visit some areas that we hadn’t been to for a while.

‘The collections were very busy, with many people tracking our progress on Facebook and jumping in their cars to find us.

‘The amount raised is incredible and is thanks to the generosity of people in Fareham and Portchester, which will greatly help with our work during 2017.

‘We were very pleased to meet so many people during the sleigh collections and would like to thank everyone for their generosity in helping raise such a fantastic amount.’

A recent beneficiary of support from Fareham Lions was 1st Fareham Scouts.

Mr Armstrong-Collett added: ‘Funding went towards a new scout hut roof and we helped a young lady fund a trip overseas to assist with environmental improvements.

‘Families in need in the Fareham and Portchester area and international disaster appeals such as towards humanitarian work in Haiti following recent earthquakes were also given funding.’

Fareham Lions also organises an annual senior citizens’ Easter party and operates the message in a bottle scheme in the area which helps vulnerable people inform emergency services of important information and contact details.

If anyone would like to know more about Fareham Lions Club or you are interested in becoming a member, go to farehamlions.club.