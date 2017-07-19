Shakespeare in the garden for Ickle Pickles

The King of France, Helena, and Bertram took their places in the garden for a fabulous night of Shakespeare to benefit premature babies.
Jenny and Mike Maunder opened up their home, Hill Farm House, in Swanmore, for a performance of The Bard’s All’s Well That Ends Well by the theatre company, The Villagers.
Each year the couple invite the public to experience the joy of Shakespeare in aid of the neonatal charity, Ickle Pickles.
This year more than £1,600 was raised through ticket sales and donations for strawberries and cream.
Lorraine Blackburn, from Ickle Pickles, said: ‘The money raised will purchase an apnoea monitor and a cold light transilluminator for the neonatal unit at Queen Alexandra Hospital, Cosham.
‘We welcomed a few of the staff members from the unit who enjoyed the evening with us.’
To make a donation to Ickle Pickles go to icklepickles.org.
