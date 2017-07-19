Shakespeare in the garden for Ickle Pickles

Have your say

The King of France, Helena, and Bertram took their places in the garden for a fabulous night of Shakespeare to benefit premature babies.

Jenny and Mike Maunder opened up their home, Hill Farm House, in Swanmore, for a performance of The Bard’s All’s Well That Ends Well by the theatre company, The Villagers.

Rob Spragg as Parolles in All's Well that Ends Well

Each year the couple invite the public to experience the joy of Shakespeare in aid of the neonatal charity, Ickle Pickles.

This year more than £1,600 was raised through ticket sales and donations for strawberries and cream.

Lorraine Blackburn, from Ickle Pickles, said: ‘The money raised will purchase an apnoea monitor and a cold light transilluminator for the neonatal unit at Queen Alexandra Hospital, Cosham.

‘We welcomed a few of the staff members from the unit who enjoyed the evening with us.’

Shakespeares All's Well That Ends Well in the garden of Hill Farm House, Swanmore

To make a donation to Ickle Pickles go to icklepickles.org.

The audience engrossed in All's Well That Ends Well

Ian Wright appearing as The King of France in Shakespeares All's Well That Ends Well in the garden of Hill Farm House, Swanmore in aid of the Ickle Pickles

Phil Hollyman appearing as The Clown in Shakespeares All's Well That Ends Well with Pat Aird as Countess Rousillon

Ian Wright, left, as the King of France challenging Sean Kimber as Betram in All's Well that Ends Well