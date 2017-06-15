Shining a spotlight on kind-hearted volunteers

VOLUNTEERS have been recognised for their hard work at a presentation attended by the mayor.

Their diverse roles throughout the Fareham community were the focus of the Volunteers’ Week event held at the Ashcroft Arts Centre.

From a group of young people at KIDS who have been helping to give young disabled people a voice, to volunteer veteran Pauline Steel who has been organising tea dances at Titchfield Community Centre for more than 40 years.

John Meaghan was one of the scores of volunteers who received a certificate from Mayor of Fareham, Cllr Geoff Fazackarley.

Mr Meaghan said: ‘I was overwhelmed to be nominated.

‘It is always nice to be appreciated.

‘I volunteer to help people gain self-esteem by encouraging them to volunteer in Fareham.

‘This is my real reward.’

More than 40 volunteers from 17 organisations were recognised at the event which was organised by One Community.

The organisation supports community and voluntary groups within Fareham, including Breast Cancer Haven Wessex, Forces Support and Y Services.

Cllr Fazackarley, said he was very proud of the volunteers and the work they do, and said they should be proud of themselves.

