Sign your school up to The News’ Lets Read challenge

SCHOOLS and teachers are reminded that The News’ Lets Read: Portsmouth challenge will run in schools from today.

The challenge which see’s Key Stage 2 pupils in schools across the area develop their reading and literacy skills through taking part in a project where they complete educational activities and get weekly copies of The News delivered to their school.

It’s a project that was created by The News Foundation, providing the chance for pupils to learn about their local area and what goes on.

At the end of the project, all participating students will receive a personalised Certificate of Achievement.

The project has been backed by MPs and civic leaders with Suella Fernandes, Fareham MP, saying it ‘strikes the right balance between learning and fun.’

To take part, send your name, position, class, school, number of pupils, school address, contact email to The News Foundation, 121 Sapley Road, Huntington, Cambs, PE29 1YU.