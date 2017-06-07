Signed Pompey shirt raises hundreds of pounds for charity

A signed Portsmouth FC shirt has helped to raise hundreds of pounds for charity.

A prize draw hosted by local estate agents Leaders offered people the chance to win a signed shirt, in exchange for a £5 donation.

All of the money raised went to Leaders’ charity partner, Together for Short Lives.

Dave Houghton was the winner of the Pompey shirt, signed by the team.

Karen Arkell, branch manager at Leaders in Sarisbury Green, organised the draw as part of Children’s Hospice Week.

She said: ‘We would like to thank everybody who entered our prize draws to win the Pompey shirt.

‘We know how well Portsmouth are supported by local people, so it was great to see so many enter the draw in the hope of winning this fantastic prize.

‘It was incredibly generous of the club to donate the shirt, so I would also like to thank them.

‘Through our partnership with Together for Short Lives, the money raised from the shirt will go towards supporting the invaluable work of our local children’s hospice, Naomi House and Jacksplace.

‘During Children’s Hospice Week our branches across the country organised a variety of fundraising activities, raising £20,000.

‘We have seen for ourselves just how important their work is and what a difference this money will make.’

Nationwide, Leaders is aiming to raise £50,000 for Together for Short Lives, which supports seriously ill children and their families.