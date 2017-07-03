Singers raise their voices for assistance dog charity

A CHOIR has donated more than £2,000 to a charity that trains assistance dogs to help disabled people.

The 120 members of Singsational Voices have been working hard throughout the year to raise money by singing at events across the area.

They presented the generous cheque to the charity at their last rehearsal.

Erica Maggs, musical director of Singsational Voices, said: ‘We did a major concert in May which was our charity concert and we did a big Christmas concert which brought in £800.

‘The thing we have in common is we share a love singing.

‘People come here and make friendships and we raise money for charity at the same time. I think that is a really good thing.’

Erica runs three choirs across the Fareham area.

The choirs are a mix of men and women who sing everything from classics by Tom Jones to contemporary chart music by Rag ‘n’ Bone Man.

Choir member Chris Seward is also a volunteer at Canine Partners.

He said: ‘We are very grateful for the donation.

‘I would like to acknowledge Erica and the choir’s hard work.’

Canine Partners is a national charity that partners specially-trained assistance dogs with people who have physical disabilities.

For more information about the charity visit caninepartners.org.uk.

