Singing for fun never sounded so good

We have had a really busy month with Sing for Fun.

Both of our sessions have been very busy.

We have been singing lots of action songs which get us up dancing.

The favourite this month has been If you’re happy and you know it by doing actions as they do the singing.

Our new venue, the Scout Hut, in Rowner, is so much better.

The hall is bigger and allows more space for wheelchair users.

We are starting another session called Dance for Fun.

In this session we will be doing action songs like Superman and The Music Man.

We will also be doing songs like The Time Walk, Macarena and The Birdie Song, plus choices from the service users that attend.

This session will keep us active and fit.

We have several volunteers who help at various sessions and my friend Jackie who is a user of the group also helps.

My carer Sheila has friends who help and they have kindly offered to help at the new group.

Amelia makes home-made cake we all enjoy.

On Saturday, April 29, we are having a spring fair at Lee-on-the-Solent Methodist Church, from 1pm until 3pm.

We hope to raise money so we can update the computer system. All are welcome to come along.

I will be there with my friend Jackie helping out.

There will be refreshments and home-made cakes, games, stalls and raffles.

Our Sing for Fun sessions are Thursday 1pm until 2.15pm.

Dance for Fun is Thursday 6pm until 8.30pm and Friday 1pm until 2.30pm

These sessions are for people with learning disabilities and physical disabilities and memory loss.

We also open the session to everyone who likes to sing and dance for fun.

We hope to see you all at one of our sessions.