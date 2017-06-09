Smart seating for aerospace

SMART seating will soon be introduced into airline travel.

Based in Whiteley, FliteTrak is leading the way with ViatorAero technology.

This technology streams live information from airline seating and cabins directly into the hands of attendants and pilots.

It can monitor individual seats for temperature, passenger movement and seatbelt closure as well as lock overhead containers, detect mobile phone activation and also provide an environmental overview of the entire cabin interior.

Trevor Lea, joint managing director of FliteTrak, said: ‘Innovative technology delivering personalised service for passengers and efficiencies for airlines is the future of air travel.

‘Underpinned by award-winning core technology, ViatorAero is aviation’s first smart remote condition monitoring system of its kind which has been proven to work.’