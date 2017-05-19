So much fun to be had at the May Fayre

BRING your family to our May Fayre tomorrow and they can enjoy everything from barn dancing to a barbecue, from small animals to braiding hair.

It’s events like our May Fayre that brings members of the community together, even in a town centre church like ours.

We’re hoping you can join us at Holy Trinity Church any time between 11am and 2pm.

There’s a lot to enjoy– stalls to browse, groaning with crafts, books, toys, jewellery, soaps, cakes, plants, delicious home-made jams and pickles, plus a tombola, raffle and guess the value of coins in a jar to try your luck with.

This year we’re delighted to include, among other attractions, a small animal farm – you and your children can look, stroke and enjoy watching them.

Should you fancy a spot of exercise before lunch, we’ll be looking for people to join in with some barn dancing to live music out on the open space, weather permitting.

Then, having built up an appetite, there’s a choice of refreshments, sandwiches, cakes and a barbecue to keep you going.

Beer will also be available, thanks to Martin, landlord of the Fareham pub.

If your preference is for more classical music, then enjoy a recital from our two resident organists at Holy Trinity and St Columba inside the lovely light and airy church.

More fun can be had with face painting, hair braiding and henna tattoos (they’re not permanent!).

We’ll also be pleased to be able to support the sale of a children’s book, Dora the Dassie, just recently published and written by local lady and friend of Holy Trinity, Cynthia Whittle.

It was published on her 80th birthday!

It’s a story about a rabbit in Africa which was written a long time ago when living with her husband Patrick in Lesotho.

Cynthia will be on hand to sign books. Proceeds from sales will go to local charity Faith and Football and Prince Harry’s charity Sentebale, which supports orphaned children in Lesotho.

Last year Holy Trinity successfully completed their High Time project to refurbish the clock, repair the tower and make some improvements inside the church.

We achieved this through hard work and the generosity and support from the local community.

We hope this fayre will be an opportunity to say thank you and have fun together.

We’d love to see you so come along!

n Holy Trinity Church is in West Street Fareham PO16 0EL. Go to htscf.org.uk.