Southern Rail could be ‘taken over’ by Government

A MUCH-criticised rail franchise could be taken over by the government, it has been claimed.

Rail Business Intelligence said that the Department for Transport is considering options that involve taking Southern Rail off its owner Govia Thameslink Railway until a new contract could be agreed. The magazine says that the plan has its own codename and that a potential interim managing director has been identified.

Southern has been hit by months of strikes because of a row with unions over the role of conductors.