Staff excited about £5m lodge opening next month

SOLENT Hotel in Fareham is gearing up for the opening of a multi-million pound project.

The project – which includes the refurbishment of the hotel pub and an additional 54 bedrooms – has led to the opening of Solent Lodge next month.

Conference and events sales manager Clare Davies said: ‘With the pub and landscaping it is about £5m.

‘Our chairman will be officially opening the Solent Lodge, which all of us are incredibly excited about.’

The lodge in Rookery Avenue will officially be opening at 2pm on Thursday, July 13; for a sneak preview email sales@lodgeatsolent.co.uk.