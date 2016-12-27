Stubbington Ark takes in ‘badly neglected’ dog who could not see

AN appeal has been launched after an abandoned dog was found with an eye infection so bad that he could not see.

Bay, a male shih-tzu, is now in the care of the RSPCA’s Stubbington Ark animal shelter after a woman said he was dumped on her doorstep.

The RSPCA is now appealing for more information on Bay’s owners after nursing him back to being ‘a completely different dog’.

Inspector Tina Ward said: ‘Poor Bay was in a terrible state when we first saw him and had clearly not been cared for in some time.

‘His fur was severely matted and overgrown and his nails were very long.

‘He also had bald patches and crusty scabs from a skin condition and very dirty yellow discharge from his eyes that had left him unable to see.

‘He was very scared and very sore when he first arrived.

‘He didn’t like to be touched but he’s now getting the care he needs. He was clipped at the vets and looks a completely different dog.’

She added that the RSPCA is concerned about his previous home as he was ‘badly neglected’.

He was found in Hindmarch Crescent in Hedge End on Thursday, December 15.

Bay was microchipped in Scotland when he was a puppy and is registered to an address in Bournemouth.

Tina added: ‘We are urging anyone who knows anything about him to contact us in complete confidence on 0300 123 8018.