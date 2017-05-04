Stubbington snooker club members protest plans for 10 flats

DOZENS of snooker club members protested plans to change the snooker hall into 10 flats.

London and Cambridge Properties Ltd has submitted plans to Fareham Borough Council for a change of use for the first floor of Stubbington Snooker Club to turn it into housing.

Club members took to the hall in Stubbington Green yesterday to protest against the decision.

Under the plans, the first floor would be transformed into six two-bed and four one-bed flats.

Kim Rose, who is the Ukip candidate for the Fareham Crofton seat in today’s Hampshire County Council election was one of those protesting against the decision.

He said: ‘People have turned up in force to protest against this decision as it is just not right.

‘This place is a real hub for the community and it is still open as a snooker club, so we are very angry about these plans.

‘We put it out on Facebook for people and the response we’ve had back is amazing.’

A petition has been set up by the club against the plans which would be presented to the council ahead of a decision being made.

It reads: ‘Planning permission has been submitted to Fareham Borough Council to redevelop Stubbington Village Club into 10 dwellings by the premises management company.

‘We need your support to oppose the development. Please sign this petition and save this well loved and used community club.’

To comment on the application, see fareham.gov.uk/planning and use reference number P/17/0405/FP.