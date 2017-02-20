Suella Fernandes MP launches curry comp

FAREHAM MP Suella Fernandes is encouraging food fanatics to get involved in an upcoming competition.

She is urging foodies with a fondness for curry to nominate their favourite South Asian restaurant for the Fareham Curry House Awards.

Suella has called for nominations to identify and celebrate Fareham’s favourite curry house, which will then be entered for the Tiffin Cup, a contest to find the best South Asian restaurant in the United Kingdom.

Now in its eleventh year, the Tiffin Cup celebrates the best of South Asian cuisine and is organised by a cross-party group of MPs known as the Tiffin Club. Each MP is invited to nominate one South Asian restaurant from their constituency to go through to a regional final.

The top 10 entrants from the regional finals are then invited to a special cook-in at Bellamy’s Restaurant in Westminster – where the national winner will be awarded the Tiffin Cup by the Speaker of the House of Commons, John Bercow.

The Tiffin Cup aims to raise the profile for the quality and variety of South Asian Food, and to raise money for charity. This year’s proceeds will be donated to the very worthy charity World Vision, the world’s largest international children’s charity.

Suella said: ‘This is a great opportunity to raise the profile of the South Asian restaurants, and to celebrate some of the excellent local businesses we have here in Fareham.

‘My competition will give people a chance to support their favour local curry house, and the winner will have the opportunity to compete in the Tiffin Cup with the ‘best of the best’ to be named the nation’s favourite South Asian restaurant.

‘There’s going to be some hot competition in Fareham, but I absolutely believe that one of our local restaurants can take home the national prize.

To enter email Suella@suellafernandes.co.uk before March 4, with a line about which is your favourite and why.