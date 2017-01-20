SUELLA FERNANDES: This is a great opportunity to hone debating skills

I HAVE invited pupils from Fareham schools to pit their wits against pupils from other local schools in a debating competition.

Each participating school will select a team of two Year 8 pupils to debate at Fareham College on Friday, February 23 with other pupils from their school to support them and watch the debates.

The results will be announced at the end of all debates on the day.

The competition will use British parliamentary debating rules, with each team in one 20-minute debate.

Each team will have an opening statement of about five minutes and a closing statement for three minutes where the pupils will summarise their argument.

Pupils on the opposing sides will be able to make points during the debate to support their side of the argument.

I will be judging the debate with editor of The News Mark Waldron, principal of Fareham College, Nigel Duncan, and the mayor of Fareham, Councillor Connie Hockley.

Each team will be provided with a score marked out of 30, based on content, style and strategy.

The team with the largest number of points will be announced the winner.

The winning team will have an exclusive tour of the Houses of Parliament for themselves and a teacher as well as tickets to prime minister’s questions, and each student will receive a certificate of participation.

This is a great opportunity for the young people taking part to get to grips with public speaking, hone their analytical skills and develop valuable life skills, while having fun at the same time.

We are very lucky to have such an experienced panel of judges.

I am looking forward to hosting what is sure to be an enjoyable and informative competition.

Suella is the MP for Fareham