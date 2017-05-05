Take time out of the social media bubble

SOMETIMES it’s easy to assume that everything we need to know about anything can be found online.

We Google stuff all the time and we tend to believe what we find on a news website, or watch on Youtube.

If our friends on Facebook have recommended something, we’re even more likely to accept it as fact.

There are a lot of facts online, of course, including some of the historical evidence about Jesus’s life, death and resurrection.

There’s a lot of rubbish and inaccuracy about faith online too!

So why not take some time out from the bubble of social media and actually meet some other Christians and hear what they have to say?!

You may have been a lifelong Christian, or you may have just started to become interested in Christianity.

You might be looking to go a bit deeper with your faith, or to ask some difficult questions that you’ve never had answered.

You might be interested in adult baptism or confirmation, or want to talk to your family and friends about what you believe.

If you’re interested in any of these, we’re running something that could give you a spiritual refresher, namely our Growing Christians course.

It’s led by me and starts tomorrow at St John’s Church, Fareham, from 9.30am to 11am.

Wherever you are on your journey of faith, you’d be welcome.

The course extends over four weekly sessions looking at what it is to be a Christian, considering some core Christian values, the Holy Spirit, the Bible, prayer, miracles, some essentials we believe, Communion and Baptism, and steps people can take towards becoming a Christian.

I don’t promise to have all the answers but I am confident that the topics we study will generate some good discussion and help us all to grow!

The course runs on four consecutive Saturday mornings from May 6 to May 27.

If you’re interested in finding out more, contact me on 01329-281544 or e-mail bruceatstjohns@btinternet.com, and I can tell you more about it.

One thing I can guarantee is that you’ll get a lot more out of meeting with others than just going online.

