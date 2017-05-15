Teenager wows crowd with superclub DJ gig

WHILE his friends were partying to tunes, Stanley Hood was spinning them as he played a DJ set at a legendary nightclub.

The 17-year-old Fareham College student appeared alongside big names in grime music when he hit the decks at Ministry of Sound, in London.

As part of the 10 Years of Outlook Festival London launch party, Stanley was in a line-up that included popular grime artists Bugzy Malone and Foreign Beggars.

Stanley is no stranger to big gigs – he has already played Camp Bestival.

He said: ‘Performing at Ministry of Sound was such a great experience.

‘We were mostly playing a combination of techno and house music on the night, to fit with Bugzy Malone’s style.

‘I was on early in the evening, starting about midnight, but I still had a decent-sized crowd to play to.

‘In the past I’ve been lucky enough to DJ at some big local events including Isle of Wight Festival, Victorious Festival, and Camp Bestival, as well as other Portsmouth-based events.

‘This year I’m heading back to a few festivals and I’m hoping once I turn 18 to have the chance to perform in Ibiza for a season.’

Stanley’s passion for spinning tunes began at an early age.

He added: ‘I’ve always been around it because my dad is a DJ as well so I’ve been involved with the industry since I was 11 years old.

‘I knew I wanted to study music and have been learning the drums alongside my course at Fareham College.

‘The course has given me a well-rounded knowledge of the music industry.’