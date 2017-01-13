TERRY WILSON: Talking news is completely free

HAVE you ever thought how difficult it must be for people who cannot read the printed word to keep in touch with local news and events?

Regional TV and radio stations provide a great service but they cover a very wide area.

Fareport Talking News, on the other hand, concentrates on matters of a purely local interest.

The news, entertainment and information it contains is taken from the Portsmouth News, Southampton Echo and the Gosport Globe and is of immediate relevance to the blind and visually impaired in the Fareham, Gosport, Locks Heath, Wickham and Portchester areas.

We have just celebrated our 21st anniversary, and published the 1,000th edition just before Christmas.

Recorded weekly on a memory stick at the purpose-built studio in Stubbington, it is delivered directly to users by the postal service – and it is completely free.

Fareport Talking News is a self-funding charity relying entirely on the generosity of volunteers, the public and its own fundraising events.

Therefore donations towards the costs of maintaining this worthwhile service to an increasing listener base are needed and will be most welcome.

Running expenses are in the region of £4,500 a year and all the money raised is channelled directly into the production of the weekly edition and the maintenance of the recording equipment.

If you have any fundraising events in your calendar you may like to consider Fareport Talking News as one of your charities.

Should you be planning to hold a function or event of interest to the blind and visually impaired, please notify Fareport Talking News and we will be pleased to publicise it in our weekly edition.

Fareport Talking News will also be delighted to provide speakers to present details of the organisation at any forthcoming community events.

Also, if you know of anyone who is blind or visually impaired and who would benefit from receiving the weekly memory stick, please tell them about us.

To contact Fareport Talking News please telephone the recording studio on 01329 664364, leave a message on the answer machine and we will get back to you as soon as possible.

Alternatively, you can e-mail info@talkingnews-fareport.org.uk or go to talkingnews-fareport.org.uk.

Should you wish to donate, send a cheque to The Treasurer, Fareport Talking News, 24,Stubbington Lane, Stubbington, Fareham, PO14 2PP.