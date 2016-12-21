TERRY WILSON: We hope to continue for many years yet!

ON MONDAY, December 12, Fareport Talking News (FTN), for the blind and visually impaired in the Fareham and Gosport area, recorded its final edition of the year, the Christmas edition.

As usual the content contained the local news section but also an increased number of happy tracks, recorded by FTN volunteers, featuring Christmas stories, jokes and poetry.

Crofton Anne Dale Juniors recorded Christmas songs for Fareport Talking News

The recording was enhanced by the inclusion of a number of delightful recordings of Christmas songs by choirs from one of our local schools.

The two choirs involved this year were Crofton Anne Dale Infants and the Anne Dale juniors.

Thanks are due to infants’ head of school, Elizabeth Sadler, choir leader Nicola Snell and staff for the school’s contribution and to the children for their enthusiasm and talent.

Fareport Talking News recorded its 1,000th edition on Monday, December 5.

Over the past 21 years, the free weekly recording of news and features for blind and partially-sighted residents across our area has been distributed firstly on a cassette tape, then on a CD,

and now on a memory stick.

We hope to continue for many years to come!

Fareport Talking Newspapers relies on donations which come from listeners and their families.

They have lots of volunteers who put the recordings together in their Stubbington studios.

But the problem they have is reaching their target audience.

If you know anyone who is visually impaired and would benefit from the service, let them know about it.

To find out more about the charity, call 01329 664364.

Or go to talkingnewsfareport.org.uk.