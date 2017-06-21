Tesco gives charity a welcome boost

A CHARITY that operates in Fareham and Gosport has received a funding boost from Tesco.

Y Services, a charity that provides play and youth work opportunities, has been awarded £1,000 from the Bags of Help scheme.

This money will be used by the charity to bring its play ranger activities to children during the school holidays.

This programme has been operating for the past four years, delivering play work to children and their families.

Trustee Andy Kennedy said: ‘This is an exciting opportunity for us to provide free play sessions in the Gosport area.

‘It’s something that we have been asked to provide by families for the past few years.

‘Our focus initially will be at Forton Recreation Ground, where we also provide a free football session on a weekly basis.

‘Our aim is to increase easily accessible, positive activities in the community.’

For more information, please email Maria via maria@yservices.co.uk.