There’s so much going on at busy St Faith’s

THIS week a classic thing happened to me – I waited a long time for a bus, and then three came along at once.

Looking ahead to the next week, I feel like the same thing is happening.

Having had a relatively quiet time in the past month or so, next week a whole series of events is happening around St Faith’s at Lee-on-the-Solent, and you are invited to come along.

General election hustings are taking place on Monday at 8pm.

All the candidates for the Gosport parliamentary seat are gathering at St Faith’s and it is your chance to ask them your burning questions.

Doors open at 7.40pm, and you can submit your questions as you arrive.

We’ll choose a good selection so a whole range of issues are discussed.

Come along for lively debate and to hear from your candidates in person.

There will be another chance to ask questions on Tuesday at the Explore Course at 7.30pm.

This time it’s the big questions of life – why are we here? What is life about? Is there a God?

Explore is a six-week course exploring the meaning of life and what Jesus might have to do with it.

Each week there’s a meal, followed by talk and discussion – all in a relaxed setting, where everyone is welcome.

On Saturday, June 10 it’s St Faith’s Summer Fete, from 10am until 2pm.

Our Summer Fete is a great community event for all ages.

This year we have stalls, music, games, a bouncy slide and assault course, gymnastics, a barbecue, refreshments, entertainments and more.

And all set in the lovely grounds of St Faith’s Church in Victoria Square. Come along and join in the fun.

See what I mean? Lots going on in just a few short days. But that’s how life goes sometimes, doesn’t it?

For more information about all these things, do visit our website, stfaithslee.org.uk, or check us out on Facebook – just search for St Faith’s Lee.

And if you’re going to pop along this Sunday, please note that there’s only one service at St Faith’s on June, 4, and that’s a service for everyone together at 10am.

