There’s so much space for children to play

WE wanted to open a centre that our own children could benefit from too.

Role play is so important for children’s development and they gain so much from it without them even realising.

We have been open for just seven months and word is beginning to spread about the facilities we offer.

Plenty of parents are booking birthday parties and the feedback we have had is fantastic.

We would like to see more schools, playgroups and mother and baby groups coming to see us during the week to make the most of the centre and all it has to offer.

There is so much space for the children to play and explore. They love it.

The benefits of pretend play in children’s development is clear, it can help with social skills, language development, imagination, self-esteem, caring and sharing with others, but above all its about having fun!

We want our centre to become the hub of Fareham with a wide range of services available.

This is even more important now the Sure Start centres are closing.

Being a parent can be very isolating, so we want everyone to know we are not just a role play centre, we are a family-run business with children at the heart.

Happy children equals happy parents.

The themed areas include a supermarket, carpentry workshop, office, hair salon, hospital, home, bakery and the ever changing area, which is currently set up for camping.

It even has a designated area for babies too.

We both have experience of working in childcare, as nannies, as childminders and in nurseries and pre-schools.

We both now have young children of our own.

When I Grow Up is at 179a West Street, Fareham.

For more information call 01329 233977, go to whenigrowuproleplay.co.uk or find us on Facebook.