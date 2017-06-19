Thousands donated to Parkinson’s group

A ROTARY club has handed over a cheque for nearly £3,000 to a Parkinson’s association.

Graham Lawrence, president of the Rotary Club of Fareham Meon, recently presented a cheque for £2,380 to the Fareham and District Parkinson’s Association at the Stubbington Community Centre.

The president was supported by club members as he handed over the cheque to association chairman Valerie Rossiter.

It accounted for half the net proceeds of the club’s auction of promises, which was held in March this year.

The association is active across in Fareham and Gosport, providing support and arranging holidays and outings.