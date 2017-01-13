Thousands raised by garden centre for Rainbow Centre

THOUSANDS of pounds has been raised by a garden centre’s fundraising activities over the festive period.

Garsons of Titchfield raised more than £4,500 for The Rainbow Centre.

The garden centre was swamped by thousands of families over the Christmas period who turned out to visit the reindeer.

While no charge was made to see the animals, visitors were encouraged to spare their loose change in buckets at the enclosure, which totalled £4,775.12.

A group from the Rainbow Centre visited to meet the reindeer.

Yvonne Campbell, community fundraiser at the Rainbow Centre said: ‘The children so enjoyed meeting the reindeer at Garsons and we have loved working with them throughout the year.’

Clare James, director at Garsons, said: ‘Every year we are blown away by the incredible support shown by our customers for our nominated charities and this year even more so as we surpassed our total from the previous year.’

The charity provides support to children with a range of motor disabilities.