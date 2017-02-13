Three cheers for our ICC competition successes

The ICC Southern Cheerleading competition took place at the Guildford Spectrum in Guildford, and featured categories for a variety of age groups.

Groups from Cheer-a-cality All-Stars, who train at Locks Heath, and Jessie Leigh Dance and Cheer Academy (JLDC) blew away competition from across the south of England.

JLDC fielded three teams at the competition – the Panthers, Jaguars and Tigers – whie Cheer-a-cality took along four of their teams.

For many people from both companies, it was their first ever cheerleading competition.

However, both set the stage alight with their placings – Cheer-a-cality’s teams placed fourth, six, second and second in their respective categories.

JLDC achieved a similar feat, with the Panthers finishing in fourth place, as one of the youngest teams competing at the event.

April Newby is the mother of Millie, a member of the Panthers squad. She says that a lot of the success is down not only to the brilliant work of the children, but also to the guidance they are given by the coaching staff.

She said: ‘All three teams did an absolutely fantastic job.

‘They all did amazingly well, and we are so proud of the Panthers for finishing fourth.

‘They competed against so many teams across the south and the coaches did a great job teaching them.’

Lara Hallam from Cheer-a-cality added: ‘For many of our girls, it was their first competition. I imagine some of them may have been quite nervous.

‘We are very proud of them and want to celebrate what we have managed to accomplish together.

‘We’ve just booked a special treat for the girls at Portsmouth Gymnastics, where they have a proper gym floor. The next event will be taking place on April 1 in Cardiff; after that we’ll celebrate properly.’