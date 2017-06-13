Tickets on sale for Daedalus centenary event in September

PEOPLE can now get tickets to a historic event marking 100 years of flying at an airfield.

The event at Solent Airport at Daedalus by Lee-on-the-Solent on September 16 will offer a static aircraft display of the famous airfield’s old favourites, stalls, bouncy castle and various other children’s activities.

It will mark a century since aircraft first left the tarmac at the airport back in 1917 during the First World War.

Councillor Trevor Cartwright, chairman of the Daedalus Anniversary Group said: ‘This is a fantastic opportunity to visit Daedalus and learn about its heritage while having fun with all of the family.

‘You will also be able to see some of the improvements that have been made since the council first took ownership in 2013.’

During the Second World War the site was home to a number of first-line squadrons and played an enormous part in D-Day operations on the south coast, deploying 435 units – the largest by far of any UK airfield on D-Day.

Tickets for the event – dubbed Daedalus 100 – must be bought in advance from either the Ferneham Hall booking office or online at fernehamhall.co.uk. Tickets cost £2 for adults, £1 for children, £5 for a family of four..