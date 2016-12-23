Titchfield man says roadworks outside his home is putting his safety at risk

A HOUSEHOLDER says his safety is being put at risk by roadworks outside his home.

Geoffrey Chant, who lives in Southampton Road, Titchfield, says he is ‘in danger’ every time he leaves his house due to construction work taking place on the A27.

For months, since the work began this summer, diggers have been outside his home working on the Hampshire County Council project to put a second lane on the A27 from St Margaret’s roundabout to the Titchfield gyratory.

Access to Mr Chant’s house has temporarily been blocked most days for the past few months while the work has been carried out.

He claims this led to a near miss a couple of weeks ago when he tried to pull out.

‘The county council should have had a robust plan for health and safety when they agreed these works,’ he said.

‘It has now reached a boiling point for me.

‘I had a near-miss only recently in which a car came shooting along the A27 far too fast and with the barriers up, I only just saw it at the last minute.’

‘These works are seriously risking my safety.’

Mr Chant has to ask workers to move when they are in the way each time he leaves the home and safety barriers are currently on the site by his drive.

Councillor Rob Humby, executive member for transport on the county council said: ‘I know that road schemes can be disruptive during construction and we do our very best to minimise this as far as we can.

‘County council officers have been in contact with Mr Chant on a number of occasions throughout the year to discuss the safety and suitability of the barriers.

‘We continue to address Mr Chant’s concerns and agreed to provide greater visibility for him leaving his driveway.’