Titchfield residents can save lives with new village defibrillator

LIVES could be saved after a village had its first public-access defibrillator installed.

Titchfield residents are set to benefit from the life-saving device after it was installed at the village’s community centre in Mill Street.

The device’s installation was made possible after the Titchfield Community Association received match-funding from Fareham Borough Council, with the centre also receiving a CPR training kit from the British Heart Foundation (BHF).

Fareham mayor Councillor Connie Hockley officially unveiled the device last month.

She said: ‘These devices are absolutely vital and it is fantastic that we’ve now got one here in Titchfield.

‘It is marvellous that the village has got one of these life-saving devices, but I really hope that no-one has to use them.

‘I think the more of these that we have out there for the public to use, the better. They really are essential in this day and age.’

The portable device can be used by a member of the public to help restart the heart when someone has a cardiac arrest.

This is when the heart stops pumping blood around the body and they lose consciousness almost at once.

For every minute that passes without defibrillation and CPR, chances of survival decrease by around 10 per cent.

As part of the kit provided by the BHF, there is an innovative training package that allows those wanting to use the defibrillator to learn how in half-an-hour.

The community association plans to run training sessions for the Titchfield community to boost the village’s knowledge of CPR so more people will know how to use the defibrillator should an occasion arise.

Julian Gibbs, from the community association, said: ‘We are very delighted to have supported the BHF and Fareham Borough Council’s initiative to make defibrillators available throughout the community.

‘The defibrillator will be placed outside the community centre, meaning that people will have the best chance of survival should they suffer a cardiac arrest.

‘We are calling on as many people as possible to get trained up as you never know when you might need it.’

Sara Askew, head of survival at the BHF said: ‘More lives could be saved if more defibrillators were available in public places and if more people felt confident using them and performing CPR.

‘It could really be the difference between life and death.’

If you want to find out how to get involved with the centre and to learn how to use the defibrillator, then please ring 01329 842933.