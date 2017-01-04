Titchfield residents urged to give thoughts on potential neighbourhood plan

A COUNCIL is urging residents to give their thoughts on proposals to set up a neighbourhood forum for a village.

Fareham Borough Council has been approached by a group of Titchfield residents looking to set up a neighbourhood forum for the village, with the hope that they will be able to produce a neighbourhood plan.

The neighbourhood plan is a government initiative that allows residents of an area to decide where housing allocated to them should be built.

The council has now called on residents to get involved in discussing the proposals by asking them to let the local authority know what they think of the plans, which will then inform a decision on whether the council allows the forum to be set up for Titchfield.

Councillor Keith Evans, executive member for planning urged for residents to submit their thoughts on the plans.

To comment on the proposals, head to fareham.gov.uk by Friday, February 17 with a decision planned to be taken in March.