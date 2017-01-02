Titchfield residents urged to help set up neighbourhood forum

VILLAGERS are being urged to get involved and have their say on how development affects them after a council announced plans to set up a neighbourhood plan.

Fareham Borough Council are asking residents in Titchfield to help set up a neighbourhood forum and neighbourhood area with the aim of developing a neighbourhood plan.

Neighbourhood plans allow communities to draw up proposals for how land in the area is developed and where homes should be built.

Councillor Keith Evans, executive member for planning on the council urged for residents to get involved.

He said: ‘We would like comments on whether you support the application to set up a neighbourhood forum for Titchfield and the boundary area that they are proposing it will cover.’

Neighbourhood plans tend to be developed by parish councils but in the absence of one in Titchfield, a neighbourhood forum could set one up.

To comment on the plans, go to fareham.gov.uk to complete a survey or visit the Civic Offices in Fareham to pick up a paper copy.

The deadline for feedback is Friday, February 17, with the council’s executive to then make a decision on the proposals in March.