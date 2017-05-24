Titchfield schoolchildren get stuck in to new equipment provided by Fareham College pupils

COLLEGE students lent a helping hand to a primary school.

Students at Fareham College left pupils at St Anthony’s Catholic Primary School in Titchfield with big smiles on their faces after helping to build new outdoor resources for the children.

The resources included outdoor tables designed around the school’s environment and an activities table for the pupils to get stuck into during playtime.

About 17 students worked on the new play materials alongside taking their Level 3 in childcare at the college.

The materials had been worked on over the course over a couple of weeks before being presented to the pupils during a special presentation earlier this month.

Michelle Young, the head of development for the childcare course at the college said: ‘The children were really excited about it and happy to get their hands on the new materials.’

The students were inspired to take part in the project following a talk by one of St Anthony’s teachers, Gemma Cutler.

Ms Young added: ‘After being inspired, the students really got stuck in and I think the children were keen to use the new stuff.’