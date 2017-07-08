Tough battle to take honours at Juniors Field Gun competition

THE PACE was fast and furious as HMS Collingwood hosted its annual Juniors Field Gun Run competition.

Eighteen teams from across the UK took part in the event and included the Royal Navy teams from HMS Collingwood and HMS Sultan and Fareham College.

Fareham College receiving their trophy

Glen Young, Co-ordinator of the Junior Leaders said: ‘The competition is for 16 to 24-year-olds and allows the navy outreach programme to engage with the external community.

‘We had 52 applications but we could only have 18 teams. They completed around 16 hours in the week and there is marching, fun sports events and a BBQ..’

The competition has been running for 11 years.

Fareham College came first in the Plate Two final and student president and contestant, Sam Riches said: ‘We were all sort of nervous and we tried to keep our cool and stay on track. We got our heads down for the final and came away with a trophy.’

"HMS Collingwood's Victory Squadron cross the line to just win the competition

Sam will be joining the RAF after he leaves college.

Nigel Duncan, Principal of Fareham College, said: ‘I am proud of the students and the effort they put in to today is fantastic. They really worked well as a group together.’

The HMS Volunteer Cadet band led out the teams for the prizegiving ceremony before a cheque was presented to the Royal Navy and Marine’s charity from the Field Gun groups.

HMS Collingwood’s Victory Squad had the fastest time of the day with 1.19.92.

Fareham College tip their gun over in the first race of the competition Pictures:: Keith Woodland

HMS Collingwood’s Commanding Officer, Captain Andy Jordan, said: ‘I would like to say thanks to all of you because without you we would not have had the competition.

‘All of you have taken part in something pretty extraordinary this week.

‘You have come over the challenge of moving [something the size of] a small car. It is lovely to see friends and family and I know they are equally proud.

‘Remember what you have achieved because it is extraordinary.’

Chichester College leap into action

The winners were:

Plate 2 Final — Fareham College, Plate 1 Final — HMS Sultan and Final — Victory Squad, HMS Collingwood.