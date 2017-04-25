Transport minister pledges support to tackle motorcycle noise on A32 and A272

A MINISTER has pledged to provide help to tackle motorcycle noise on two major routes.

Tory transport minister John Hayes has assured Meon Valley MP George Hollingbery that a technical solution to tackle motorcycle noise on the A32 and A272 will be investigated.

The noise comes from illegal exhausts and is leading to excessive noise – a frequent complaint in villages in the Meon Valley.

The A272 runs between Petersfield and Winchester, with the A32 running in the Meon Valley between Gosport and Alton.

Mr Hollingbery said: ‘This undertaking from the Department for Transport is promising news and I hope it will lead to a new way of capturing noise levels with technology attached to speed cameras because no law should be unenforceable.

‘John Hayes has said he will research this possibility and if it proved possible, he will work to decide on policies for follow-up measures.

‘This is progress because it was first considered impossible to come up with a technical solution, which I made clear that I did not accept. We are not there yet, but I was pleased to tell the meeting I had done what I promised by putting pressure on government to look again at a possible solution to this problem.’

The MP is also looking into installing two average speed cameras on the roads, with residents previously stating their willingness to fund a scheme.