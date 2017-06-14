Search

Travel company to offer armed forces support

MoD Regional Employer Engagement Director Ella Robinson with Tony Lawman, Lucketts Managing Director and Simon Clayton, a driver with NEx/Lucketts Picture: Robin Jones/The Digital South Ltd

A FAREHAM coach operator is pledging to champion servicemen and woman across the region.

Lucketts Travel has signed the Ministry of Defence’s Armed Forces Covenant, in the process pledging to put together a support package for current and former members of the armed forces.

Lucketts managing director Tony Lawman, a former Army Captain, said: ‘I know first-hand the positive attributes that servicemen and women can bring to a company.

‘In our business, precision, timekeeping and communications are essential, which all services personnel have.’

