Two injured in crash between car and cyclist in Fareham

TWO people were rushed to hospital last night after a collision between a car and a cyclist in Fareham.

The incident happened on Eastern Way at 6.04pm leading the road to be closed for some time.

A male cyclist received a head injury while the female driver sustained a back injury.

A spokesman for South Central Ambulance Service said: ‘We were called at 6.04pm last night regarding a collision between a car and a cyclist on Eastern Way, Fareham.

‘We sent a rapid response vehicle and two ambulances to the scene.

‘The male cyclist had sustained a head injury and the female driver a back injury. Both were taken by ambulance to the Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham.’