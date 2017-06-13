UPDATE: Four injured after head-on collision on major Fareham road

A major Fareham road was closed to traffic this afternoon after an earlier two-vehicle crash.

Police shut B3385 Newgate Lane in both directions between Speedfields Park and the Peel Common roundabout.

A South Central Ambulance Service spokesman confirmed a report was received at 12.30pm, and a rapid response vehicle and two ambulances were sent to the scene.

He added that two cars had collided head-on near the Action for Children building.

Paramedics have treated four people - two in each vehicle - for minor injuries at the scene.

Traffic information service ROMANSE tweeted that drivers should expect delays of about 20 minutes in the surrounding area as traffic is diverted.

The road has now been reopened to traffic, but there are still delays of about 10 minutes.