UPDATE: Man arrested after woman’s ‘sudden death’ at flat in Portchester

POLICE are probing a possible drugs link after a woman died at a flat.

A man has been arrested after the ‘unexplained’ death of the woman.

The 47-year-old woman was found dead at a flat in Newtown, Portchester.

Police were called by the ambulance service to the ‘sudden death’ on Saturday, April 22, at 8.50pm.

A Hampshire police spokeswoman said: ‘Officers are continuing to carry out enquiries to establish the circumstances surrounding the death which is currently being treated as unexplained.

‘We are continuing to support and update the woman’s family.

‘A 50-year-old man from Portchester who was arrested in connection with our enquiries has been released from custody, but remains under investigation.’

A post mortem was due to take place yesterday, police said.

A spokeswoman refused to say what the man had been arrested on suspicion of but confirmed one line of enquiry is whether the death is related to Class A drugs.