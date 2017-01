POWER has been restored to hundreds of people after a power cut on the border between Portchester and Fareham.

Addresses affected by the loss of supply were in the Cams Hill area of Fareham and within Portchester’s The Causeway, The Ridgeway and Downend Road.

The fault occurred at 10.27am this morning with engineers from Scottish & Southern Electricity Network (SSE) restoring power just before 3pm today.